Seyfarth Nabs Reed Smith Labor Relations Partner

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 8:39 PM EDT) -- Seyfarth Shaw has expanded its team in Chicago and Los Angeles with the addition of a partner who specializes in labor relations, especially in the hospitality, health care, transportation and construction sectors. "What I enjoy is being a problem solver, and that's really what a good employment attorney or labor relations attorney is," Thomas Posey, who joined Seyfarth from Reed Smith LLP, told Law360 on Tuesday. "One thing that I do quite a bit of is collective bargaining." That's been coming up a lot during the coronavirus pandemic as unions ask to open up and renegotiate collective bargaining agreements or raise...

