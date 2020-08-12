House Committee Fears Facebook Board Is 'Smokescreen'

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 7:15 PM EDT) -- Three Democratic members of Congress and leaders of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce have sent a letter to members of Facebook's new content oversight board, saying they fear the board lacks power to make meaningful reforms. Energy and Commerce Committee Chair Frank Pallone Jr., D-N.J., Communications and Technology Subcommittee Chair Mike Doyle, D-Pa., and Consumer Protection and Commerce Subcommittee Chair Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill., sent a letter to each of the board's 20 members on Tuesday, according to a press release. The lawmakers voiced an "ongoing concern" that Facebook has so far failed to address voter suppression and racism or...

