Steel Prep Co. Can't Duck NLRB's Pension Ruling At 9th Circ.

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 8:21 PM EDT) -- A divided Ninth Circuit on Tuesday backed the National Labor Relations Board's finding that a Bay Area steel preservation company committed an unfair labor practice when it slashed contributions to a union pension fund without first bargaining with its workers' union. In a 2-1 decision, the appeals court granted the NLRB's request to enforce its order regarding Delta Sandblasting Co. Inc.'s failure to bargain with the Auto Marine & Specialty Painters Local 1176 before cutting its contributions rates to $1.95 per hour in March 2016. The NLRB correctly rejected the company's contention that Section 302(c)(5)(B) of the Labor Management Relations Act...

