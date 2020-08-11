Verizon Wants In On $1.6B Tax Suit Against Yahoo Successor

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 6:34 PM EDT) -- Verizon should be allowed to intervene in the U.S. government's suit seeking $1.6 billion in taxes from dissolved Yahoo successor Altaba, because Verizon could have to foot some of the bill, the company told a Delaware federal court Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc., which finalized its purchase of Yahoo Inc. in 2017, may be on the hook for some of Altaba's tax deficiencies, the company said. The telecom giant might not be able to use some attributes of the company's tax portfolio — such as claiming net operating losses to write off liabilities — unless it is able to participate in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS