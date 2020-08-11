Feds Drop Appeal Of $15M Brain Injury Verdict, Ink $10M Deal

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 6:34 PM EDT) -- The federal government will drop its Sixth Circuit appeal of a $15 million bench verdict in a suit accusing a Tennessee military hospital of causing a newborn baby's permanent and severe brain damage, in exchange for paying a lower $10 million settlement, according to court papers filed Tuesday. The parents of the child, Kelly Wilson and Delvin Tavarez, asked U.S. District Judge Aleta A. Trauger to approve a settlement to end a medical malpractice case accusing Blanchfield Army Community Hospital of negligently allowing Wilson to attempt a natural childbirth despite not being a good candidate for such a procedure, which caused...

