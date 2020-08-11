Another CBD Buyer Class Action Awaits Pending FDA Rule

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 9:59 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge paused a proposed class action over the potency of CBD supplement products Tuesday, following three other federal courts in saying the suit can wait until the U.S. Food and Drug Administration releases long-awaited rules regulating the popular hemp-derived compound. U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs cited the three other cases — one in Florida, and two in California — while deciding to stay Marjorie Ahumada's suit, which alleges that more than 1,000 of Global Widget LLC's products are low in cannabidiol content. "The FDA is in the best position to determine whether CBD is a legal product...

