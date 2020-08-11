Private Debt Fund Founder Arrested On Fraud Charges

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 8:43 PM EDT) -- The founder of Direct Lending Investments was arrested in California on Tuesday on charges of concealing overdue loans to inflate the value of the firm's private debt holdings by $300 million over four years. Brendan Ross, 47, faces 10 counts of wire fraud for allegedly posing $2 million in servicing rebates from the loans' originator as payments on more than 1,000 nonperforming loans between 2014 and 2018. As a result, prosecutors say Ross fraudulently collected millions in management fees and kept investors from jumping ship. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a parallel civil suit against Ross on Tuesday. According...

