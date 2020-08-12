4th Circ. Says Md. County's BWI Flight Paths Suit Too Late

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 4:27 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit on Tuesday rejected a Maryland county's bid to block the Federal Aviation Administration's revised flight paths for Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, saying the county's petition came too late. A three-judge panel of the federal appeals court said Howard County, Maryland, waited more than 2½ years to petition for judicial review of the FAA's revised flight departure procedures for BWI Airport that took effect in 2016. That period went well beyond the 60-day statutory window, and Howard County didn't show reasonable grounds for not filing on time, according to the panel. "Because the county filed its petition some...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS