9th Circ. Says Domestic Violence Asylum Claims Aren't Invalid

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 10:11 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Tuesday vacated a pair of Board of Immigration Appeals decisions denying asylum to women fleeing domestic violence in El Salvador and Mexico, finding that former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions' decision in Matter of A-B- doesn't totally bar domestic violence victims from protection on that basis. In Matter of A-B- in 2018, Sessions narrowed the circumstances under which members of particular "social groups," including domestic violence victims and LGBTQ individuals, have grounds to petition for asylum. Specifically, he said individuals who hail from countries that have trouble "effectively policing" certain crimes or who are members of social...

