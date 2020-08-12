7th Circ. Lets Power Cos. Fight Enviro Suit Over $500M Project

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 5:46 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit ruled Tuesday that Wisconsin power utility and supply companies can join a challenge to the permits they received to build a $500 million transmission line, overturning a lower court's decision to exclude them. A three-judge panel said that the lower court had missed the mark when it denied an effort by American Transmission Co. LLC, ITC Midwest LLC and Dairyland Power Cooperative to intervene in the suit brought against the Wisconsin Public Service Commission for issuing the permits. American Transmission and ITC Midwest are both electric power utilities, while Dairyland is a cooperative association that furnishes electricity to...

