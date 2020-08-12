Hong Kong Goods Must Be Treated As Chinese By Sept. 25

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 3:26 PM EDT) -- U.S. importers have until Sept. 25 to follow U.S. Customs and Border Protections' new rules that Hong Kong products be labeled as arriving from China, after President Donald Trump stripped the region of its preferential trading status. Trump's executive order treating Hong Kong as an extension of mainland China took effect July 29, but CBP is offering domestic importers a 45-day grace period to comply with new marking rules. The executive order revoked an origin marking provision of the U.S.-Hong Kong Policy Act of 1992 that treats Hong Kong as a separate trading entity from China, according to the Tuesday notice...

