Judge Won't Keep Key West Cruise Ban Proposal From Ballot

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 4:19 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge declined Wednesday to boot three proposed Key West charter amendments off the November ballot that would effectively block cruise ships from docking in the city's port, ruling that he does not have jurisdiction to do so. Following a hearing on Zoom, U.S. District Judge James Lawrence King said the challengers — the Key West Bar Pilots Association, a group of harbor pilots that guide ships into port — failed to show that they would suffer injury from the mere placement of the initiatives on the ballot. Without an injury, he has no jurisdiction over the case, he...

