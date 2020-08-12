GWU Wants EEOC Penalized For Peeking At 'Privileged' Docs

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 12:45 PM EDT) -- George Washington University asked a D.C. federal judge to sanction the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission for reviewing allegedly privileged emails amid a gender bias suit, arguing the workplace discrimination watchdog should foot the bill for some of the school's legal costs. In a bid for sanctions filed Tuesday afternoon, GWU accused the commission of flouting orders governing the case, federal court protocols and D.C. bar ethics standards by taking a look at communications after the university's legal team had flagged them as containing "quintessential attorney-client communications." The university called for a court order forcing the commission to immediately get rid...

