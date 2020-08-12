Calif. County Wants $77M Tribal Hemp Seizure Suit Tossed

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 7:36 PM EDT) -- A Northern California county has asked a federal judge to toss an amended lawsuit accusing its officials of improperly seizing $77 million in hemp from a Native American company, saying the hemp was entirely illegal. San Joaquin County argued in Tuesday's motion to dismiss that the warrant used in the seizure was valid and that the company and its affiliates did not provide a factual basis about its alleged deficiencies. The county also argued that individuals named in the suit, including members of the Board of Supervisors, are immune from the litigation. "The [third amended complaint] should be dismissed because while...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS