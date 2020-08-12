JC Penney Says Buyer Search Is 'In The Red Zone'

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 3:46 PM EDT) -- J.C. Penney told a Texas bankruptcy judge Wednesday it would have news soon on its search for a going-concern buyer, saying that its efforts are "in the red zone." Counsel for J.C. Penney Co. Inc. told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Jones and the 400 participants listening to the phone hearing that the company was "literally" working around the clock on a deal. "We are without question in the red zone. We are getting close," company counsel Joshua Sussberg said. Later in the hearing, unsecured creditors committee counsel Seth Van Aalten said the committee also expects news on a deal within the...

