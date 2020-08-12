J&J Asks Mo. High Court To Overturn $2.1B Talc Ruling

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 10:19 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson urged the Missouri Supreme Court on Wednesday to take up its challenge of a lower appellate court's decision upholding $2.11 billion of a record-setting $4.7 billion jury verdict that found J&J's talcum powder products gave 22 women cancer, arguing that allowing this combination of claims was obviously unfair. J&J is seeking to overturn a three-judge panel's June ruling that slashed roughly $2.6 billion from the verdict but affirmed the jury's finding that asbestos and other carcinogens in J&J's talc products had caused 22 women's cancer and held that J&J's conduct regarding its talc "was outrageous." In its 14-page application...

