Alaska Native Cos. Meet CARES Act Standard, DC Circ. Told

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 10:12 PM EDT) -- Cook Inlet Region Inc. has urged the D.C. Circuit to uphold a lower court decision that it and other Alaska Native corporations are eligible for part of $8 billion in COVID-19 relief, saying they satisfy a key requirement in the CARES Act that was borrowed from a federal contracting law. The Anchorage-based regional ANC, known as CIRI, asked to be allowed to file an amicus brief backing the Treasury Department against a group of federally recognized tribes, who claim in their appeal that that the companies don't qualify as "Indian tribes" with "tribal governments" eligible for funding under the Coronavirus Aid,...

