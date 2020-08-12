Fed. Circ. Denies Vet's Bid For Earlier PTSD Benefits Again

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 8:40 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit again rejected a Vietnam War veteran's bid to get benefits he was denied for 23 years in a split decision Wednesday, following the U.S. Supreme Court's order to reconsider the case without deferring to the government's interpretation of the law. The majority's opinion marked a blow to U.S. Marine Corps veteran James Kisor in his bid to retroactively obtain veteran's benefits for the period between 1983, when a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs examiner misdiagnosed his post-traumatic stress disorder as a noncombat-related psychiatric issue, and 2006 when he qualified for disability. In a 9-0 decision last year, the...

