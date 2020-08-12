Domino's Delivers Argument Against Ex-Worker's Appeal Bid

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 6:24 PM EDT) -- Domino's Pizza has urged a Michigan federal court not to pause a suit targeting no-poach provisions in its past franchise agreements while a former employee attempts to appeal a Sixth Circuit loss to the U.S. Supreme Court, saying the lower court can't undo the appellate court order sending the case to arbitration. The nationwide pizza chain argued on Tuesday that the lower court should deny former employee Derek Piersing's motion to stay dismissal of the proposed class action while he seeks high court review of the Sixth Circuit ruling in June that allowed Domino's to move the suit to arbitration. Domino's said the...

