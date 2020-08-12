Halliburton Workers Should Arbitrate Wage Suit, Judge Says

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 5:55 PM EDT) -- Halliburton Energy Services Inc. workers who allege they weren't paid for the time they spent waiting to be called into work must individually arbitrate their wage claims, a California federal magistrate judge has recommended. U.S. Magistrate Judge Jennifer L. Thurston said in a filing entered Tuesday that Halliburton's motion to force five current and past employees to arbitrate their grievances with the oilfield services giant should be granted. The men, who worked as service operators and field service professionals, allege they were expected to be prepared for work at the drop of a hat but were only compensated for the hours on the job....

