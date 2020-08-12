Alleged Racist Remark About Juror Lands Judge In Hot Water

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 3:35 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania ethics panel slapped a state judge with charges Wednesday over racist comments he's alleged to have made, including referring to a Black juror in a headscarf as "Aunt Jemima," a food brand sometimes used as shorthand for a historically racist stereotype, saying it served to give the judiciary as a whole a bad reputation. The state's Judicial Conduct Board said Judge Mark Tranquilli, a former prosecutor who was elected to the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas in November 2013, had made a habit of speaking derisively of individuals, both litigants and otherwise, appearing in his courtroom. In particular, however,...

