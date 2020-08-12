FCC Lets AT&T Off The Hook For School E-Rate Overcharges

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 6:24 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission has canceled a little over $100,000 in proposed fines against AT&T for overcharging two Florida school districts participating in the agency's E-rate subsidized telecommunications program, after determining that the fines were levied outside the statute of limitations. In a late July order released on Tuesday, the commission canceled its July 2016 Notice of Apparent Liability for Forfeiture against AT&T Southeast for not charging the school districts the lowest price for telecommunications services it provided under the E-Rate program, which enables schools and libraries to get discounts for internet access and other telecom services. The NAL proposed a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS