Texas Tool Co. Says It Never Waived Arbitration Right

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 9:47 PM EDT) -- A Texas oilfield tool company is arguing that it can still pursue arbitration against a Tunisian former partner in a $1 million dispute stemming from a terminated licensing deal, even after asking a court to force its ex-partner to give back proprietary technology. MCR Oil Tools LLC told a Texas federal court in a Tuesday brief that it "in no way" waived its right to enforce the arbitration agreement in its deal with Wireline Well Services Tunisia by first seeking an injunction from the court last year. MCR is trying to force Wireline Well Services to return its technology, confidential information...

