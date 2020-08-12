Ga. Gov. Challenges Anti-Abortion Law's Ban At 11th Circ.

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 7:28 PM EDT) -- Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is asking the Eleventh Circuit to undo a block on the state law banning abortions after a fetus' heartbeat is discovered, which a federal judge recently determined was unconstitutional. The state filed a notice of appeal on Tuesday asking the court to consider whether U.S. District Judge Steve C. Jones properly granted summary judgment when he found that H.B. 481 was unconstitutional under U.S. Supreme Court precedent that bans pre-viability abortions. Judge Jones said in July that the law's ban on abortions about 13 or 14 weeks before viability fell squarely within the pre-viability time frame protected...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS