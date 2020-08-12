ValueWise Boss Cops To $100M Loan Fraud

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 6:30 PM EDT) -- The CEO of a New York human resources company on Wednesday admitted to masterminding a years-long $100 million fraud scheme to con banks and financing companies into lending his companies tens of millions of dollars. ValueWise Corp. head Michael T. Mann, 50, of Saratoga County, New York, pled guilty to wire fraud conspiracy, aggravated identity theft, bank fraud and filing a false tax return. Prosecutors say in order to obtain the loans, Mann — who owned and operated ValueWise as well as subsidiary companies including MyPayrollHR.com LLC — overstated his companies' revenue and receivables in addition to their business relationships and...

