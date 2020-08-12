Agencies Say Calif. Skirted Reviews On Water Tunnel Testing

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 10:15 PM EDT) -- The California Department of Water Resources broke the law when it approved invasive testing ahead of a planned diversion project without a sufficient environmental review, according to a group of water agencies along the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta. In a complaint filed Monday in state court, the Central Delta Water Agency, South Delta Water Agency and local agencies for the North Delta claimed the state is rushing to begin testing along the proposed path for a massive water diversion project that would see a large tunnel built roughly 150 feet underground. The agencies say the CDWR inappropriately relied on an inadequate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS