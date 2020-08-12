Disbarred Fla. Atty Gets Cyberstalking Injunction Overturned

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 7:07 PM EDT) -- A recently disbarred attorney won reversal of an injunction that the Florida Supreme Court cited in its decision to rescind her license, with a state appeals court finding Wednesday that harassing online posts she directed at another attorney did not meet the definition of cyberstalking under state law. In its opinion, the Fourth District concluded that aside from one episode when former attorney Ashley Ann Krapacs repeatedly retagged fellow attorney Nisha E. Bacchus in a series of harassing social media posts for four hours, Krapacs' actions were protected by the First Amendment and did not qualify as additional instances of stalking...

