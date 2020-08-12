Sur La Table Gets Nod For $89M Ch. 11 Sale To PE Firm

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 7:23 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey bankruptcy judge said Wednesday that he would approve the nearly $89 million Chapter 11 sale of Sur La Table's assets to a private equity venture that bested a stalking horse offer and one other bidder during an auction earlier this month. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michael A. Kaplan hailed the "tremendous" result of the Aug. 6 auction leading to an asset purchase agreement with SLT Lending JV, a joint venture between CSC Generation Holdings Inc. and Marquee Brands LLC. The deal will have SLT Lending buy the Seattle-based retailer's assets for $88.9 million and assume 50 store leases, which...

