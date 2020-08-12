EBay Says It Won't Shift UK Digital Tax Burden To Sellers

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 8:41 PM EDT) -- Online retailer eBay Inc. assured the 300,000 sellers on its U.K. platform that they won't have to absorb costs of Britain's recently enacted digital services tax, acknowledging that many had expressed concern over the matter. In a post Monday on eBay's U.K. sellers hub, the company said it wouldn't pass on costs from the 2% tax, which went into force July 11. Retroactive to April 1, the tax affects online marketplaces, social media platforms and search engines that serve British consumers and have annual consolidated worldwide digital services sales exceeding £500 million ($653 million) and annual U.K. revenue topping £25 million....

