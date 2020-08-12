No Extra For Yahoo Data Breach Deal Objector, Koh Says

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 8:11 PM EDT) -- An objector to Yahoo Inc.'s $117 million data breach class action settlement won't get a piece of attorneys' fees or an incentive award because he did not help increase the size of the deal, a California federal court ruled Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Lucy H. Koh found that objector James McCain gave himself too much credit for her decision to slash class counsel fees to $23 million from the requested $30 million, saying that the heavy lifting in his one of his arguments was done by others, that some of his argument had no impact, and that the court overruled all...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS