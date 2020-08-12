Solar Power Co. Can't Dismiss Case Alleging Unlawful Texts

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 9:32 PM EDT) -- Solar power company Sunrun Inc. must face a proposed class action alleging it texted potential customers without their consent, a California federal court has ruled, finding that a dispute over when the text messages were sent has not been resolved. San Francisco-based Sunrun had moved to dismiss claims filed by consumer Curtis Saunders, who says the company breached the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by sending him a nonpersonal text offering solar products shortly after he revoked his consent to receive such texts during an October 2018 phone call. Sunrun argued that Saunders' claim he revoked consent is "unreasonable" because the solar...

