9th Circ. Says Conviction Warrants Resident's Removal

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 8:42 PM EDT) -- An Indian national lost his bid to remain in the U.S. after a Ninth Circuit panel found Wednesday that a conviction under California state law amounted to a crime of moral turpitude warranting removal. In a published decision, the three-judge panel upheld an immigration judge's ruling that Nabil Ahmed Syed's conviction for attempting to commit a sexual offense against a minor carried serious immigration consequences under the Immigration and Nationality Act. "Such a conviction evinces an offense that is so 'inherently wrong' and so 'contrary to the accepted rules of morality' that it squarely falls into the conduct that Congress determined...

