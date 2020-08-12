H-1B Workers Agree To Switch Judges In Visa Ban Suit

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 8:53 PM EDT) -- Counsel for a group of Indian nationals challenging President Donald Trump's suspension of H-1B work visas dialed into a hearing Wednesday prepared to fight to keep the suit from going to another D.C. federal judge, but came around after their judge promised it was a way for the case to go faster. U.S. District Judge Ketanji B. Jackson said she didn't have the time to move the case forward in the expedited fashion that the foreign workers and their family members — who are stuck in India — were pushing for, as she already had several pressing immigration motions on her...

