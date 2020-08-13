Title IX Sex Assault Rules Won't Be Halted Before Enactment

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 10:25 PM EDT) -- New regulations set by the U.S. Department of Education and Secretary Betsy DeVos that bolstered due process protections for students accused of sexual misconduct and relieved schools of some legal liabilities are set to go into effect on Friday, after a D.C. federal judge rejected a bid to strike them down. U.S. District Judge Carl J. Nichols said on Wednesday that the new Title IX rule, which adopted a higher legal standard for investigations into misconduct allegations, can be enacted as planned. Washington, D.C. and the 17 states that asked for an injunction to temporarily halt the regulations until their lawsuit...

