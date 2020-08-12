Nigeria Again Pushes For Axing Of $9B Award Fight

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 9:46 PM EDT) -- Nigeria renewed its bid to toss an engineering firm's suit seeking to enforce a $9 billion arbitral award, arguing Wednesday that the D.C federal court lacks jurisdiction because the award was lawfully struck down by a Nigerian court. The country argued that it is immune from Process and Industrial Developments Ltd.'s litigation requesting confirmation of an award stemming from a 20-year agreement to refine natural gas, contending that the court doesn't have jurisdiction under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act because the award in question was rightfully set aside by a competent court in Nigeria. In June, the D.C. Circuit ruled the...

