Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Nigeria Again Pushes For Axing Of $9B Award Fight

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 9:46 PM EDT) -- Nigeria renewed its bid to toss an engineering firm's suit seeking to enforce a $9 billion arbitral award, arguing Wednesday that the D.C federal court lacks jurisdiction because the award was lawfully struck down by a Nigerian court.

The country argued that it is immune from Process and Industrial Developments Ltd.'s litigation requesting confirmation of an award stemming from a 20-year agreement to refine natural gas, contending that the court doesn't have jurisdiction under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act because the award in question was rightfully set aside by a competent court in Nigeria.

In June, the D.C. Circuit ruled the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!