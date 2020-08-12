NBC's 'The Voice' Production Co. Stiffs Musicians, Suit Says

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 10:22 PM EDT) -- The production company behind the hit NBC television show "The Voice" is underpaying musicians by downplaying some of their tasks or declining to pay them entirely for other tasks, the American Federation of Musicians said in a California federal court lawsuit filed Wednesday. The musicians' union says that 212 Productions LLC is underpaying, or not paying at all, for the services of orchestrating, transcribing and copying written sheet music parts used by instrumentalists performing on musical competition show, in violation of the labor agreement it signed in January 2013. "For example, 212 Productions has under-paid music preparation personnel by calculating wages...

