Clearview AI Can't Ditch Or Move Ill. Facial Data Suits

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 10:06 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Wednesday refused to toss or transfer proposed class actions brought by Illinois residents who claim that Clearview AI illegally scanned more than 3 billion pictures to improve its facial recognition software, rejecting the company's arguments that New York is a more convenient venue. In an eight-page order, U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman said the federal court has jurisdiction over claims brought under the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act against Clearview, its CEO Hoan Ton-That and its President Richard Schwartz. She also rejected the defendants' arguments that Illinois courts don't have jurisdictional authority over the cases,...

