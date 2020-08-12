Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Clearview AI Can't Ditch Or Move Ill. Facial Data Suits

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 10:06 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Wednesday refused to toss or transfer proposed class actions brought by Illinois residents who claim that Clearview AI illegally scanned more than 3 billion pictures to improve its facial recognition software, rejecting the company's arguments that New York is a more convenient venue.

In an eight-page order, U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman said the federal court has jurisdiction over claims brought under the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act against Clearview, its CEO Hoan Ton-That and its President Richard Schwartz.

She also rejected the defendants' arguments that Illinois courts don't have jurisdictional authority over the cases,...

