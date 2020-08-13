3rd Circ. Secures Pittsburgh Hospital's Antitrust Win

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 7:16 PM EDT) -- The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center cemented its victory Wednesday over an antitrust suit accusing it of trying to run a rival out of the workers' compensation cost containment business after the Third Circuit declined to breathe new life into the case. With its decision, the panel was sorting out whether Premier Comp Solutions should have been allowed to amend its suit in order to add a new defendant well after the deadline set out by the court. And according to the appellate court, the answer is no. "We take this opportunity to clarify that when a party moves to amend...

