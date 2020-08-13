Robins Kaplan Asks To Eclipse Other Firms In Telescope Row

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 10:38 PM EDT) -- Robins Kaplan LLP asked a California federal judge Wednesday to appoint it lead counsel and opposed appointing Cotchett Pitre & McCarthy LLP, Susman Godfrey LLP and Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein LLP to represent a proposed class of indirect purchasers suing telescope makers for allegedly teaming up to hike their prices. In its motion, Robins Kaplan urged U.S. District Judge Edward Davila to make it the sole lead counsel in the $350 million antitrust suit, arguing that the court should reject a competing application by three firms jointly seeking appointment, saying "such a bloated structure will not serve the interests of...

