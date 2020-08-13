Fed. Circ. Amicus Battle Brews Over PTAB Due Process Fight

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 9:27 PM EDT) -- SG Gaming Inc. is seeking to block US Inventor's amicus brief backing New Vision Gaming & Development Inc.'s due process challenge over the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's fee structure for being irrelevant and late, but US Inventor pushed back Thursday that its brief complies with Federal Circuit rules. SG Gaming argued Wednesday in a brief opposing US Inventor's motion for leave to file an amicus brief that because New Vision didn't initially raise the due process issue to the board, the Federal Circuit can only consider New Vision's appeal as it relates to patent subject matter eligibility and the applicability of...

