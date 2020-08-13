Conagra Slips Out Of Parkay Spray False Ad Suit

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 1:19 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has handed Conagra Foods Inc. a win in a suit alleging it misled customers about the fat content of its cooking spray, saying the claims are preempted by federal regulations. In an order filed Wednesday, U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick granted summary judgment on Erin Allen's claims, saying while Allen argued that the Parkay Spray product should have been considered in the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's butter category for serving sizes, it's clearly in the fat and oil spray category. "On this record, it is not possible to conclude that Parkay Spray belongs in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS