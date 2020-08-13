Boeing's European Unit Wants Out Of Defective Plane Suit

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 10:11 PM EDT) -- A European unit of The Boeing Co. asked an Illinois federal judge Wednesday to dismiss it from claims that the aerospace giant sold Norwegian Air defective jets in a rushed pursuit of profits, arguing the court has no jurisdiction over the England-based unit. Boeing Commercial Aviation Services Europe Limited argued that it should be let out of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA's pursuit for millions, or potentially billions, of dollars in damages over allegedly defective 737 Max and 787 Dreamliner jets because it hasn't made any contacts with Illinois that would support U.S. District Judge Andrea Wood exercising personal jurisdiction over the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS