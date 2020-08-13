Fatburger Parent Inks $25M Deal For Johnny Rockets

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 4:46 PM EDT) -- Fatburger parent company FAT Brands said Thursday it plans to beef up its restaurant portfolio by acquiring private equity-backed restaurant chain Johnny Rockets for $25 million, in a deal steered by Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP and Loeb & Loeb LLP. FAT Brands Inc. said it will pick up the 1950s-themed chain from an affiliate of private equity firm Sun Capital Partners Inc., which bought Johnny Rockets Group Inc. in 2013 for an undisclosed amount. Sun Capital focuses on companies in business and consumer services, health care, industrial and consumer sectors, according to its website. Johnny Rockets was founded in Los...

