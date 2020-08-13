USCIS Has To Face Winery Director's EB-5 Visa Delay Claims

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 8:42 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has ruled U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services must face a winery executive in court on Friday to address her claims that the agency has unreasonably delayed processing her EB-5 investor visa application, determining that the facts weigh in her favor. U.S. Magistrate Judge Joseph C. Spero said Wednesday that, based on initial arguments, the time frames USCIS had put forward to defend a two-year delay on the application for Mexican national Ana Ingrid Keller Wurtz appeared irrelevant, while her arguments seemed to satisfy four of the six factors used to establish unreasonable agency delay. "Nothing on the...

