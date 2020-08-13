Law360's Weekly Verdict: Legal Lions And Lambs

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 9:27 PM EDT) -- Irell & Manella heads up this week's legal lions list with a $500 million win in the country's first in-person patent jury trial since pandemic-related shutdowns began, while Gibson Dunn ended up among the week's legal lambs after a judge ruled that client Uber must reclassify California drivers as employees. Legal Lions Leading off this week's legal lions list are Irell & Manella LLP, McKool Smith PC and Gray Reed & McGraw LLP. In the country's first in-person jury trial over patents since the COVID-19 pandemic led to nationwide court closures, a Texas federal jury on Tuesday said Apple should pay...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS