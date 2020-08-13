'You Are A Former Lawyer,' Irked Judge Says In Jailing Atty

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 6:36 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge blasted a former tax attorney Thursday for using his legal skills to aid a pair of pump-and-dump fraud schemes that cost investors up to $15 million, sentencing him to 15 months in prison, or nearly four times longer than prosecutors requested. U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton said it was his job to send a message to Milan Patel, who worked at Switzerland-based Anaford AG, and any other member of the bar who might be tempted to commit securities fraud. He took issue with Patel characterizing his conduct as a "mistake." "A crime is different than a...

