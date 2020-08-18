Stifel Hits Bank, Ex-Employees With £5.7M Poaching Suit

Law360, London (August 18, 2020, 5:47 PM BST) -- Investment bank Stifel Nicolaus has sued Jefferies International and six former employees for £5.7 million ($7.54 million) in London after they allegedly resigned en masse to join the rival investment manager last year, arguing that the move drained Stifel's customers and expertise. In a newly public July 30 claim filed with the High Court, Stifel Nicolaus Europe Ltd. demanded Jefferies International Ltd. compensate it for lost business and the departure of six key employees from its investment funds teams in October 2019. The lawsuit claims Neil Winward, a former managing director, secretly left alongside senior employees Gaudi Le Roux, Tom Yeadon, Gavin...

