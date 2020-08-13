Drivers Claim Audi Start/Stop System Causes Engine Lag

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 5:34 PM EDT) -- The Start/Stop Efficiency System in Audi cars is defective and can leave drivers stranded at intersections or in oncoming traffic, an Audi owner alleged in a Virginia federal court suit targeting the automaker and its parent, Volkswagen. In a proposed class action filed Wednesday, David Swinburne said the system, touted as promoting gas efficiency by Audi, is anything but the convenience the company claims.The system is intended to turn off the car's engine when stopped, such as at a traffic light, then "instantaneously" turn it back on when the driver releases the brake, according to the suit. Instead, Swinburne said, there's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS