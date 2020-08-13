Watchdog Backs Booting IT Co. Over Early Docs Access

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 8:17 PM EDT) -- A Virginia information technology company that prematurely looked at sensitive documents for a defense deal was rightfully cut from contract contention, a federal watchdog ruled, saying the agency had reasonably said bidders would be disqualified for accessing the contract information ahead of time. The U.S. Government Accountability Office found that the Pentagon's Defense Information Systems Agency didn't unfairly constrain competition when it "reasonably" barred bidders, including bid protester InterImage Inc., from opening up a pre-proposal presentation ahead of its release date, according to a decision made available Wednesday. "[W]e find reasonable the agency's restriction on accessing pre-proposal information prior to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS