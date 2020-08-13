Fiat Chrysler Rips Drivers' 'Duplicitous' Lifetime Warranty Suit

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 8:04 PM EDT) -- Fiat Chrysler asked a Michigan federal judge Wednesday to shut down a "duplicitous" proposed class action alleging the automaker duped consumers into buying Chrysler, Dodge and Jeep vehicles that were advertised as having a lifetime powertrain warranty but that turned out to be a hollow promise. FCA US LLC filed a motion to dismiss claims from 27 consumers in 22 states accusing the automaker of hyping up its lifetime limited powertrain warranty to drive sales but failing to tell consumers that it snuck in an unconscionable inspection clause that effectively voided the warranty. The company argued Wednesday that at the heart...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS